Biden Admin. Settles Minn. Mining Suit, Will Reassess Permits

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration agreed Monday to take a fresh look at Trump-era mining permit reauthorizations in the Superior National Forest in Minnesota, after green groups claimed the approvals bypassed important environmental and endangered species requirements. The Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Forest Service agreed to reconsider the environmental reviews of the permits that were reauthorized last year after the Center for Biological Diversity and others claimed that the earlier review process failed to follow the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act and agency regulations, according to the settlement filed in D.C. federal court....

