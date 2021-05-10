1st Circ. Agrees Ex-Tech Firm Execs 'Instrumental' In Scheme

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday affirmed an early win for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against two former employees of a now-defunct Boston technology firm over an alleged stock fraud scheme, saying their involvement was "far from minimal." In a published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a trial court's decision to grant partial summary judgment in favor of the SEC, finding that Jonathan Morrone, the former head of finance and administration at Bio Defense Corp., and Paul Jurberg, who led consumer and investor relations, played a major part in selling company stock to overseas investors. "Morrone and Jurberg's involvement in...

