Chicago Board Of Ed Beats Ex-Teacher's Age, Race Bias Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a suit from a former high school teacher who claimed she was fired because of age and racial bias by her supervisor, ruling she hadn't rebutted the Chicago education board's assertion that letting her go was a legitimate business decision.

U.S. District Court Judge Manish S. Shah granted summary judgment to the Board of Education of the City of Chicago, according to an order filed Monday. Judge Shah found that George Westinghouse College Prep teacher Eugenie Alvares, a 58-year-old Asian American woman, did not adequately prove that she was singled out and deprived of a "fair...

