ITC To Probe TVs, Remotes By LG, Spectrum, Samsung

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has launched an investigation into the importation of certain televisions and remote controls on behalf of Roku Inc., the commission announced Monday, adding that the probe involves a long list of companies including LG Electronics, Spectrum and Samsung. The ITC said in a statement that the investigation stems from a complaint that Roku lodged last month. Roku is alleging violations of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, claiming that some of the products and parts being imported infringe its patents. Roku is seeking a limited exclusion order, and cease and desist orders. Among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS