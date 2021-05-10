Cohen Milstein Rips Paul Weiss, Alex Oh's 'Half Apologies'

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Cohen Milstein attorneys roasted what they called "half apologies" that recently resigned SEC enforcement director Alex Oh and her former colleagues at Paul Weiss provided a federal judge over descriptions of a February deposition that could get them sanctioned. The attorneys representing plaintiffs in a long-running Exxon Mobil Corp. human rights case said Monday that the oil giant's corporate defense team and Oh — who left the team in April to join the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division — are still trying to justify demonstrably false accusations they made about Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC partner Kit Pierson...

