Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cohen Milstein Rips Paul Weiss, Alex Oh's 'Half Apologies'

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Cohen Milstein attorneys roasted what they called "half apologies" that recently resigned SEC enforcement director Alex Oh and her former colleagues at Paul Weiss provided a federal judge over descriptions of a February deposition that could get them sanctioned.

The attorneys representing plaintiffs in a long-running Exxon Mobil Corp. human rights case said Monday that the oil giant's corporate defense team and Oh — who left the team in April to join the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division — are still trying to justify demonstrably false accusations they made about Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC partner Kit Pierson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!