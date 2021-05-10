SEC Hands Out $22M Award, Settling Whistleblower Spat

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that it has doled out roughly $22 million to two whistleblowers, in a case that pitted the two tipsters against one another as they vied for a larger cut of the prize. One whistleblower received an $18 million award while the other got $4 million, a split based in part by the fact that the first whistleblower logged their tip "several years" before the second did. But both parties had contested those figures, the heavily redacted order shows. In contesting a preliminary staff determination for those amounts, the first whistleblower claimed that he or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS