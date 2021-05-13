Shareholder Brings Lending Experience To Stearns Weaver

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Miami-based Stearns Weaver Miller has bolstered its real estate group with a new shareholder who brings significant experience working on commercial transactions for two banks. Carla I. Garcia will focus her practice on commercial purchases and sales and lending. She will represent lenders and investors in a range of transactions, including real estate and non-real estate secured, asset-based and construction loans, according to Garcia and the firm. She has also worked extensively on structuring and negotiating distressed loans, including loan modifications, workouts and loan sale transactions, the firm added. "Carla's substantial in-house experience at large financial institutions provides our real estate...

