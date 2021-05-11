ECJ Adviser Deems Portugal's Dividend Withholding Tax Legal

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Portugal's application of different tax rules to investment funds formed under its own laws and to those established in another European Union country is in line with EU legislation, an adviser to the bloc's highest court said. In an opinion issued Thursday to the European Court of Justice, Advocate General Juliane Kokott addressed the issue of national withholding taxes on dividends paid to a nonresident collective investment undertaking. Such taxes don't breach EU rules guaranteeing free movement of capital, as long as the undertaking isn't liable for corporate income tax in its country of incorporation, Kokott found. "The restriction of the...

