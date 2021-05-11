Co. Fights $1.25M Award In Hurricane Recovery Contract Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A disaster response company urged the Eleventh Circuit Tuesday to reverse a $1.25 million damages award for its former business partner in Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico, arguing the trial judge erred in ordering disgorgement of the company's profits despite no finding of conscious wrongdoing. In oral arguments held remotely, attorney Bill Galvano, who represents disaster response company Kallberg Industries LLC, said the lower court erred when it applied the disgorgement standard of damages to determine how much to award Automotive Experts Inc. on its unjust enrichment claim. Galvano said disgorgement is designed to discourage wrongdoing, but in this case,...

