Accounting Firm Denies Blame In Book Publisher's £90M Suit

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 6:13 PM BST) -- Accounting firm Haysmacintyre LLP has argued that a publishing house would have pushed forward with a costly expansion plan independent of the financial statements the firm prepared, pushing back against a £90 million ($126 million) negligence lawsuit. Sweden's Bonnier Group sought to grow its U.K. and international books business from at least 2011 in a bid to significantly increase its presence in the English-speaking market, the accounting firm said. This strategic decision, which underlines Bonnier's claim, does not fall within the scope of any duty Haysmacintyre owed as the business' auditors, the firm added in a May 7 High Court defense. ...

