UAE Bank Unit Sues Coal Trader Over $20M Finance Fraud

Law360, London (May 13, 2021, 1:45 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Dubai's Rasmala Investment Bank has sued a major commodities trader in London for fraud, accusing the Singapore-based company of deceiving it into providing $20 million to pay off debts. Rasmala Trade Finance Fund has accused ​​​​​Trafigura PTE Ltd. of tricking it into financing what it thought was the purchase of coal for a supplier in the United Arab Emirates, according to the April 6 claim at the High Court, which has now been made public. Rasmala said that Trafigura knew that a company called Farlin Energy & Commodities FZE was not buying coal but paying off its historic debts...

