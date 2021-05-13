Swedish Cider Maker Sues HMRC For Overpaid Alcohol Duties

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The U.K. imposed excessive duties on imported alcoholic ciders by allowing domestic producers to dilute their products without tax consequences, a Swedish company said in a claim against HM Revenue & Customs in the U.K.'s High Court of Justice. Domestic producers are allowed to water down higher-proof products to avoid paying duties on lower-alcohol drinks, claimed the company, Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB. The policy violates European Union trade laws by giving domestic producers an unfair competitive advantage, it said in a newly publicized claim filed April 21. Kopparbergs produces apple and pear ciders with fruit flavorings, which are classified as "made-wine" by the U.K.'s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS