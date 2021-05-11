Feds Look To Dodge $16M Exxon Cleanup Costs At 5th Circ.

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The federal government is trying to knock down a $16.2 million award to Exxon Mobil Corp. for cleanup of decades-old industrial pollution, telling the Fifth Circuit on Monday the lower court relied on bad precedent when it let the case move forward. In its opening brief Monday, the government said the district court got things nearly right when it found the U.S. responsible for pollution discharged at a site in Baytown, Texas, during the rush to produce aviation fuel and rubber during World War II and the Korean War. But although the court properly viewed the case as a contribution case...

