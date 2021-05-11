Quaker Oats Fights Rehiring Worker Accused Of Racist Taunt

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Quaker Oats has asked an Illinois federal judge to reverse an arbitration award requiring it to rehire a worker accused of making a racist comment about former President Barack Obama, saying the arbitrator overstepped his authority and issued an order that violates public policy against racial discrimination. In a lawsuit filed Monday, Quaker Oats Manufacturing LLC contested arbitrator James Robert Cox's February award requiring it to rehire and give back pay to Bakery Confectionary Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Local 347-G member Robert Craft, whom the company accused of making racist comments before work. Quaker Oats said the award...

