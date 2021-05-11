Judge Paez Gives Biden 3rd Opening On 9th Circ.

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden will have a third seat to fill on the influential Ninth Circuit when Judge Richard A. Paez takes senior status, after more than two decades on the court where he has seen major rulings on immigration, employment and intellectual property. Judge Paez plans to enter the form of judicial semi-retirement once the U.S. Senate confirms his successor, the court reported on Monday. The former legal aid attorney's transition gives Biden a third opening on the sprawling appeals court and a 14th appellate vacancy overall. The judge said in a May 5 letter to Biden that his 21-year career...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS