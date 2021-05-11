Savers Fear They Will Fall For Pension Scams, Survey Shows

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 2:39 PM BST) -- More than 25% of Britons fear they will fall victim to a pensions scam, a survey carried out by an insurance giant suggests, as fraudsters use increasingly sophisticated attempts to con people out of their life savings. Liverpool Victoria, the insurance group now called LV, said on Monday that 27% of respondents to a survey of 4,000 adults believe they are at risk of unwittingly falling prey to such crime. Almost half, 47%, of respondents admitted that it would be hard to spot an attempt to con them out of their retirement savings as fraudsters appear "financially knowledgeable with credible-looking websites,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS