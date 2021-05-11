Judge Knocks Denmark's 'Ill-Judged' Words In Cum-Ex Ruling

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 1:50 PM BST) -- Denmark's failed attempt to recover £1.5 billion ($2.1 billion) from a dividend tax scandal through the English courts was politically motivated litigation marred by "ill-judged public statements" from senior Danish lawmakers, a London judge said on Tuesday. Judge Andrew Baker accused Danish officials of "playing to the gallery" in a written High Court judgment explaining his decision to grant indemnity costs in favor of the 114 financial institutions and individuals sued by the country's tax department after the case collapsed. The Danish Customs and Tax Authority, known as Skat, must pay all the defendants' costs for the entire litigation on the indemnity...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS