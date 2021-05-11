German Regulator Bars Facebook From Using WhatsApp Data

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A German data protection regulator blocked Facebook from using personal information obtained from its WhatsApp subsidiary Tuesday, just days before a deadline for WhatsApp users to agree to privacy policy changes that the regulator claims will unlawfully expand the sharing of data between the companies. The Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information announced last month it had opened proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd. in response to an update to WhatsApp's terms of use and privacy policy that the regulator alleged granted the messaging service "far-reaching powers" to share data with Facebook. Commissioner Johannes Caspar said at the time that he wanted...

