Markel Settles Surveyor Fraud Row With Farm Lender

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 5:36 PM BST) -- Specialist British insurer Markel struck a settlement with a farm lender over property valuations on the eve of a Court of Appeal hearing on Tuesday, ending a long-running dispute about alleged misrepresentations by a surveying company. Lawyers for Markel (UK) Ltd. told appellate judges Tuesday that they'd reached confidential terms with UK Acorn Finance in connection with the lender's bid to recoup money from a surveyor. A London judge ordered Markel to repay Acorn £14 million ($20 million) after finding that the insurance company, which had issued a policy to the surveying company, had no reason to avoid its policy. Acorn, a bridging finance...

