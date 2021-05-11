Boral Spurns $6B Valuation In Seven Group's Take-Private Bid

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Multinational construction materials manufacturer Boral Ltd. urged its stakeholders Tuesday to reject what it called an "opportunistic" bid from Australian investment group Seven Group Holdings Ltd. to buy out the rest of its shares in a deal valuing it at AU$7.9 billion (US$6.2 billion). Allens-guided SGH on Monday made a roughly $5.11-per-share offer for Herbert Smith Freehills LLP-led Boral, which the latter company called only a "nil premium" to its closing share price and urged investors to ignore the proposal. Boral's stock closed Tuesday at about US$5.27 apiece. "This committee believes the offer is opportunistic, undervalues the company and unanimously recommends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS