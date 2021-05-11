The Hut Group Ordered To Hand Over PwC Report Into Fraud

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 5:46 PM BST) -- The Hut Group must hand over a PricewaterhouseCoopers report that uncovered fraud in the e-commerce company's accounts in 2011 to a journalist who has been covering its latest efforts to go public, a London court ruled on Tuesday. Judge Neil Calver ordered The Hut Group Ltd. to provide a Guardian journalist with a copy of the report, which details the auditor's findings of accounting fraud and concealed losses that led the British direct-to-consumer retail giant to abandon a proposed initial public offering in 2011 and fire several employees in its finance department. The company owns online beauty retailers including Glossybox and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS