Three Charged In UK Over Alleged £14M Pension Scam

Law360, London (May 11, 2021, 4:30 PM BST) -- Two men and a woman were charged with fraud on Tuesday following an investigation by Britain's pensions regulator into an alleged multimillion-pound pension scam. Alan Barratt, Julian Hanson and Susan Dalton appeared at Southwark Crown Court in south London on charges of fraud by abuse of position, The Pensions Regulator said in a short statement. The regulator alleges that 245 people were persuaded to transfer pension savings worth a total of £13.7 million ($19.3 million) into 11 pension schemes controlled by the defendants between 2012 and 2014. Barratt, 61, of Essex, southeast England, pleaded not guilty to the charges, as did...

