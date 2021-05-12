UK Shipping Co. Avoids $5M Tax Charge On Resale Of Asset

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- British tax authorities cannot tax a U.K. shipping company £3.5 million ($4.92 million) on its sale of a depreciated vessel because a straightforward application of the country's tax code prohibits it, Britain's top tax tribunal ruled. The company, Unicorn Tankships (428) Ltd., correctly argued that the resale value of the ship should be capped for purposes of the tax, the Upper Tribunal's tax chamber said in a Friday ruling that upheld a lower court decision. The dispute involved taxing the sale of assets by companies that had elected to be taxed under an alternative tax scheme known as the U.K.'s tonnage tax laws,...

