Transmission Cos. Back FERC's Grid Connection Cost Rules

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The Midwest's grid operator and transmission companies in its footprint are defending the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's rules for how grid upgrades are funded, telling the D.C. Circuit that the agency wasn't required to reevaluate after a previous order was vacated. In a joint brief filed Monday, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and several transmission companies told the circuit court that FERC had no obligation to open new proceedings to evaluate its rules allowing transmission owners to choose how to fund upgrades that link the system to new generators, after the court previously rejected rules restricting those decisions. The agency had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS