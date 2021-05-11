Senate Confirms Andrea Palm As HHS Deputy Secretary

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. senators on Tuesday approved the confirmation of Andrea Palm to serve as deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Senate approved President Joe Biden's pick in a 61-37 vote. Palm's confirmation to the deputy seat in HHS fills another powerful position on Biden's health care team as the White House scrambles to tame the coronavirus pandemic and develop ambitious legislation to bring down prices for health insurance and prescription drugs. She previously served as an executive leader at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a $12 billion agency with more than 6,100 employees, per her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS