DC Circ. Orders Co. To Rehire Workers, NLRB To Explain Itself

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said a concrete company must rehire workers allegedly ousted due to their pro-union activity, but ordered the National Labor Relations Board to review its decision that the company's closure of one of its facilities was an illegal attempt to snuff out organizing. A three-member panel said that there was a strong basis for the NLRB to determine that RAV Truck & Trailer Repairs and Concrete Express of NY LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by laying off and firing a pair of truck repair workers for trying to organize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters....

