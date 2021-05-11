Linklaters Elects M&A Attorney As 1st Female Senior Partner

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Linklaters LLP elected Aedamar Comiskey as its first female senior partner this week, elevating the global head of corporate law after her nearly three decades at the Magic Circle shop, the firm announced Tuesday. Comiskey, a London-based mergers and acquisitions lawyer, will succeed current senior partner Charlie Jacobs and begin her five-year term July 1. Comiskey said she was "hugely proud" to be the first woman in the role at the firm. "I want Linklaters to stand out as the law firm with the best minds in the business from truly diverse backgrounds, contributing different perspectives to solve the complex challenges...

