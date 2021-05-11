Chevron Can Deduct Costs From Royalties Under Lease

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal court shut down a suit alleging Chevron bilked a mineral estate owner out of royalties, finding on Tuesday that the company was authorized to deduct post-production costs when calculating payments under the lease agreement. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV granted Chevron USA Inc. and Chevron Appalachia LLC's motion to dismiss a suit brought by mineral estate owner Coastal Forest Resources Co. The suit accused the lessees that operate on its Marcellus Shale mineral estate in southern Pennsylvania of wrongfully subtracting post-production costs from its royalty payments. Judge Stickman ruled that the lease "expressly and unequivocally" authorized the...

