Miami Beach Liquor Store Fights Atty Fee Award For City

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- A South Beach liquor store owner urged the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday to reverse an attorney fee award for the city of Miami Beach, saying the city had not prevailed in his suit claiming the city ran him out of business because the judge dismissed the claims without prejudice. In oral arguments held remotely, Patrick Dervishi of Shir Law Group PA, who represents the owner of Ocean 9 Liquor and Ocean 11 Market in South Beach, said the dismissal without prejudice of his client's claims does not warrant a determination that the city is the prevailing party and should get $132,785...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS