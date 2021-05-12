House Committee Approves Tax Haven Disclosure Bill

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The House Financial Services Committee approved legislation Wednesday that would require multinationals to publicly disclose country-by-country financial reporting, which its proponents say would document corporate abuse of tax havens. The committee voted 28-23 to send the Disclosure of Tax Havens and Offshoring Act to the full House. Under the bill, each subsidiary of a large multinational corporation would have to file a report with financial information including its full legal name, the tax jurisdiction it's a resident of for tax purposes, the tax jurisdiction it's organized or incorporated in if it's not the same, and its main business activity. The legislation...

