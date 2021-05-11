Former Trump College Booster Gets Prison For Posing As Atty

Law360, New York (May 11, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday hit a onetime college organizer for former President Donald Trump's campaign with 13 months in prison for taking in $47,000 while posing online as a lawyer, mimicking profiles of BigLaw partners and promising legal advice that was fake. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni also ordered defendant John Lambert, 25, to forfeit $47,000 and surrender to custody by June 25. "This crime took a lot of thought," Judge Caproni said, declining a defense request for a no-prison sentence and rejecting the assertion that the lawbreaking was merely the product of youthful ignorance. The judge said she...

