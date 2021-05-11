Block.one Preps New Crypto Exchange With $10B Backing

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Blockchain software company Block.one said Tuesday it has raised over $10 billion in cash and digital assets to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange. Block.one said it will launch a new subsidiary, dubbed Bullish Global, which aims to release a new cryptocurrency exchange later this year. The company creates open-source blockchain software for developers, according to its website. The new exchange, Bullish, will offer lending and portfolio management tools and will be underpinned by blockchain's record-keeping technology, the announcement said. "The Bullish exchange will leverage blockchain technology and a new market architecture to revolutionize the high-performance trading landscape," Block.one CEO Brendan Blumer...

