Insurer Asks Court To Throw Out £2.6M Property Claim

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 4:28 PM BST) -- An insurer has asked a London court to strike out a £2.6 million ($3.6 million) property damage lawsuit brought by two residential property owners, arguing that the losses claimed are expressly excluded from the policy. The National House Building Council, which provides property inspections and insurance policies for new buildings, told the London Circuit Commercial Court in a May 10 defense that the economic losses suffered by the owners of two houses are not covered by any insurance policy between NHBC and the London property owners. NHBC said in its defense, which has recently been made public, that the lawsuit brought...

