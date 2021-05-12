Mass. Grocers Hit With Almost $1M In Citations Over Wages

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Three locations of a grocery store chain and their owners are facing citations totaling almost $1 million in restitution and penalties for wage theft and other violations impacting more than 150 employees, the Massachusetts attorney general said in a statement. In a statement Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said her office had issued 15 citations to three C-Mart grocery stores in Boston and Quincy for overtime violations and earned sick time violations, and for failure to produce records, pay premiums for work done on Sundays and post minimum wage notices. The state also cited the stores' corporate presidents. "One of...

