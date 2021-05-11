Court Tosses RICO Claims Against Cannabis Cos.

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday dismissed racketeering claims against a group of New Mexico cannabis companies, saying that a purported plan to open a medical marijuana treatment center did not amount to coordinated criminal activity. The decision preserves conversion and fraud claims in connection with the disputed purchase of a defunct organization health and wellness organization, The Ann Wigmore Foundation, and its property in New Mexico, where plaintiff Susan Lynn Lavendar Baran claims to have resided since 2000. Lavendar alleged that the companies — R. Greenleaf Organics, Inc., Reynold Greenleaf & Associates LLC and The Sterling Foundation — unlawfully revived the...

