6th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Burger King Credit Card Receipt Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- While a Burger King operator did technically violate the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act by including 10 credit card digits on a customer's receipt, the customer did not properly allege that she was harmed, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday, upholding a lower court's dismissal of her putative class action. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel said that the "technical violation" of FACTA by Toms King (Ohio) LLC, which owns and operates more than 130 Burger Kings in Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, did not appear to cause harm or present any material risk of harm to plaintiff...

