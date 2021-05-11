Ex-UAW Prez Williams Gets 21 Months In Embezzlement Case

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Former United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams was sentenced to 21 months in prison Tuesday for accepting luxurious gifts paid for with union funds, part of a sprawling embezzlement scheme that led to more than a dozen convictions. U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman also imposed a $10,000 fine and one year of supervised release at a video sentencing hearing in Michigan federal court. Williams, 67, has already paid $56,000 in restitution to the UAW as well as back taxes owed to the federal government, his attorney said. The prison term landed squarely in the middle of the 18 to 24...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS