Ga. Judge Denies Doctor's Bid To Enforce Buy-Sell Offer

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court judge on Tuesday denied an Atlanta doctor's bid for a declaration that he properly invoked a buy-sell provision of a shareholder agreement, saving another doctor from having to sell his equity interests in a surgical practice. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis ruled from the bench at the end of the court's first-ever in-person hearing that Raymond R. Walkup's interpretation of the buy-sell provision in the practice's governing documents would render parts of it meaningless. Judge Davis rejected Walkup's argument that he properly offered in March to buy all of Max R. Steuer's equity interests in...

