DC NFL Team Backs Ex-GC's Secrecy Bid In Wilkinson Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Washington Football Team backed its former general counsel's bid to seal arguments made in Virginia federal court litigation over a sexual harassment probe into the team, noting that, as a nonparty, the team never had a chance to consider some key documents in question. The former general counsel, David P. Donovan, who is also a retired WilmerHale partner, asked for filings to be sealed last week, as the Eastern District of Virginia is trying to determine what should and shouldn't be redacted in the litigation over attorney Beth Wilkinson's probe of alleged sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team's front...

