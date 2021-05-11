Navient Can't Shake NJ Fraud Suit With Preemption Argument

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Student loan servicer Navient Corp. came up short Tuesday in trying to escape New Jersey's consumer fraud suit after a state judge knocked down the company's argument that federal law barred claims that it directed borrowers into costly forbearances and deceived others who entered into more affordable repayment plans. Superior Court Judge James R. Paganelli denied Navient's bid to dismiss the suit from the state attorney general, rejecting the company's assertion that those claims were expressly preempted by a provision in the federal Higher Education Act that federal education loans "shall not be subject to any disclosure requirements of any state...

