Amend Texas Emergency Electric Rules To Protect Customers

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The economic damage resulting from February's catastrophic winter storm in Texas is estimated to be in the tens of billions of dollars. To avoid this type of disaster in the future, market failures must be acknowledged, and legal and regulatory changes must be made. One possible fix would be the adoption by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, of an alternative pricing mechanism in its real-time electric market during emergency periods. A well-structured emergency pricing mechanism could improve reliability, protect customers and restore confidence in ERCOT's energy-only market. ERCOT electric markets do not incentivize the provision of adequate electricity...

