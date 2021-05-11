Fiat State Aid Ruling Missed The Mark, Attys Tell EU Court

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Ireland, Luxembourg and Fiat laid into the European Union's General Court for its September 2019 ruling against Luxembourg and the carmaker, saying the court used the wrong legal basis to find Fiat received illegal state aid. In arguments Monday before the European Court of Justice, the attorneys said the lower court's decision should have respected a 2012 ruling from the Luxembourg government that enabled Fiat Chrysler to determine its taxable profit on a yearly basis for corporate income tax. Instead, the court agreed with the European Commission's determination that the arrangement violated the bloc's rules against unfair competition. The commission said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS