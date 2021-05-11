11th Circ. Won't Review Resident's Deportation Order

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday said it did not have jurisdiction to review a permanent resident's appeal of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision upholding an immigration judge's removal order, despite the man's claim that he had not been informed by the judge that he could apply for preconclusion voluntary departure relief. In a split 2-1 decision, the circuit court rejected Maxime Blanc's appeal after finding it did not have jurisdiction to hear the case because the Board of Immigration Appeals had considered whether Blanc was eligible for preconclusion voluntary departure relief — which allows foreigners to leave the country at their...

