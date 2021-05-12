Greenberg Traurig Adds Ex-U.S. Atty In Houston

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a former federal prosecutor to its white collar defense and investigations practice as a shareholder in Houston, the firm announced Tuesday. Vernon Lewis worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas for 21 years, most recently as deputy chief of the office's fraud section since 2018. Before joining the U.S. attorney's office, he was a partner at Stearns Weaver Miller in Miami. Lewis told Law360 Pulse his experience as a U.S. attorney's office will help him serve clients on the opposite end of government investigations. "I developed a skill set that will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS