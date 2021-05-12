PureCycle Allegedly Misled Investors Ahead Of SPAC Tie-Up

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors is accusing Florida plastic recycling company PureCycle of misleading them about its technology and financial projections, as well as its access to raw materials, as it went public through a merger with a blank-check company earlier this year. Investors paid artificially high prices for PureCycle Technologies stock in violation of the Securities Exchange Act, according to the complaint filed Tuesday. The suit summarizes PureCycle executives' alleged wrongdoings, such as "wild ass guessing" around financial projections, as laid out in a May report from an investment research firm that sent stock prices plummeting. The report from Hindenburg Research...

