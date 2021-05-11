Boston Weighing Tighter Restrictions On Pot Delivery

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Boston's cannabis regulator announced Tuesday that it was considering changing city rules to require marijuana sellers to get the agency's permission in order to make deliveries. Now in its second year, the Boston Cannabis Board oversees licensing of marijuana companies in the state capitol with a policy goal of creating more opportunities for minority-owned cannabis businesses. The proposed change to the city's regulations reads in its entirety: "No Licensee in the City of Boston including but not limited to recreational cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, and cultivators, may engage in the delivery of recreational cannabis including through a licensed courier or delivery operator,...

