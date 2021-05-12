Father-Son Investment Duo Can't Duck SEC's Fraud Claims

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that a dad impersonated his son in order to give professional financial advice to clients when he was unable to access brokerage platforms himself. U.S. District Judge Marilyn L. Huff found the SEC's claims were strong enough to survive a defense motion to dismiss, saying the SEC had plausibly alleged Michael Sztrom misled investors when he posed as his son, David, in order to give investment advice. The elder Sztrom pretended to be his son, according to the SEC, after he lost access to his brokerage...

