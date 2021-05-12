FCA Looks To Challenge Amigo Loans' Restructuring Plan

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 6:18 PM BST) -- Britain's financial services regulator is looking to oppose Amigo Loans Ltd.'s restructuring plan by challenging the subprime lender at a court hearing scheduled to take place next week. The Financial Conduct Authority still has concerns about the proposed program, including that redress claims for creditors will be significantly reduced, while shareholders will not be expected to contribute toward keeping the company solvent, according to a May 10 letter written by Costas Pittas, the City watchdog's head of department for retail lending supervision. The watchdog also believes that a fair compromise could have been put forward to Amigo's scheme creditors to vote on,...

