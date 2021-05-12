Retailers Seek Quick Win In MasterCard, Visa Swipe Fees Suit

Law360, London (May 12, 2021, 4:06 PM BST) -- Hundreds of retailers asked a tribunal on Wednesday to rule that Visa and Mastercard overcharged them to process card purchases, arguing that it is bound by a U.K. Supreme Court ruling against the credit card companies over their merchant fees. The claimants — including high street names such as Dune Shoes and Odeon Cinemas, as well as local councils — have asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal for summary judgment on their claims that the credit card giants abused their dominant position in payment services to set unfair or exclusionary prices and trading conditions in breach of competition rules. The merchants argued...

