Amazon Did Not Receive Illegal State Aid, EU Court Says

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Amazon is off the hook for a £250 million ($301 million) tax bill after Europe's second highest court declared Wednesday that the online retailer's tax deal with Luxembourg didn't constitute an illegal loophole. The decision comes as a blow to the European Commission, the bloc's competition enforcer and the one that slapped Amazon with the tax bill to begin with back in 2017. It ordered Luxembourg to collect, but both parties contested the decision to the European Union's General Court. The court ordered that the watchdog's decision "be annulled in its entirety," saying "none of the findings set out by the...

